Signing of the coalition agreement “Good for each other” of the municipality of Nederweert

On Thursday 12 May, the party leaders CDA, JAN and the Nederweerter VVD presented the coalition agreement ‘good for each other† They did it in the atmospheric ambience of the Eynderhoof open-air museum in Nederweert-Eind. The agreement was then signed and presented to Mayor Op de Laak. The three alderman candidates also introduced themselves to those present and there was room to get to know each other informally.

Nederweert coalition agreement

The title of the agreement is ‘good for each other† According to future aldermen, this is a meaningful title. †We do what’s right for each other and believe in the power of community. The individual takes on its full meaning when it can mean something to someone else. We are good to each other and we have an eye on our fellow human beings. Our residents can count on a people-centred government that acts on the basis of trust, but is also clear and honest. A government that sets clear frameworks, but also makes customization possible if that’s better. We have our affairs in order and ensure that the basics are kept in order. Nederweert is in good financial health. We want it to stay that way. We ensure a good balance between people, resources and organization to do what is necessary for our municipality.†

Place to enter

The new coalition deliberately opted for a framework agreement. This allows residents, entrepreneurs, associations, social partners and all parties within the municipal council to have room for manoeuvre.

Additional board meeting

The three candidates will be named at an additional meeting of the city council on Tuesday May 17 at 7 p.m. at the De Pinnenhof community center in Nederweert. At this additional council meeting, the coalition agreement is also presented to the municipal council. Everyone is invited to attend the board meeting. You can also follow the council meeting via the livestream on the municipal website or here via Nederweert24.

coalition agreement

You can read the full coalition agreement here. In addition, printed versions of the coalition agreement will be available at City Hall, community centers and the library.