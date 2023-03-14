71

It was a good weekend for Ghostface. SCREAM VI earned the franchise’s highest-grossing opening weekend in the United States with its sixth installment, grossing $44.5 million. This resulted in a record for best opening weekend for the SCREAM franchise.

In the Netherlands, the film enjoyed a very successful opening weekend, grossing €406,000. The film is playing in 99 cinemas and, including previews, has currently grossed a total of €451,000 in the Netherlands.

After the final Ghostface murders, the four survivors leave Woodsboro and begin a new chapter. In SCREAM VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby ”) Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return for their roles in the hit franchise, also starring Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

