Biden “understands very well” that it still takes a long time, Rutte said afterwards. “What we think is that China should speak out – along with the entire civilized world – against this Russian invasion. It would help tremendously as the world’s second largest economy, having a relationship with Russia, if it s spoke out against Russian aggression.”

Other possible additional sanctions, such as the closure of European ports to Russian vessels, were also not announced last night. The EU will work to improve the functioning of the sanctions already taken, the leaders agreed. Europe and the United States will work together to cut the shortcuts and fill the gaps.

More liquid gas

Meanwhile, the EU can count on more liquefied gas (LNG) from the United States, Biden promised. And “it’s a lot,” says Rutte. Canada has also promised to supply more LNG to Europe, but it will take a little longer.

Unity was the key word in the summit marathon, according to Rutte. Some EU countries are so dependent on Russian energy that “national security is at stake” without it. Countries like Germany, Italy and Hungary cannot yet get rid of it, according to the Prime Minister.