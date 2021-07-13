Russia, US reach agreement on nuclear weapons treaty

Russia and the United States have reached an agreement on the disarmament agreement of the Treaty for the Reduction of Strategic Nuclear Weapons (New START). Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the RIA news agency on Wednesday. The day before, it was announced that US President Joe Biden call had had with his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin. They discussed, among other things, the extension of the arms treaty signed in 2010.

Under the agreement, the two countries must limit the number of nuclear weapons. America and Russia have no more Own 1,550 warheads and 700 missiles and bombers. Putin and Biden are preventing the most recent arms treaty between Russia and the United States from expiring early next month. Due to the extension, the two countries must adhere to agreements on their nuclear weapons arsenal until 2026.

Under Trump, several agreements between the two world powers were not renewed. No agreement was found on New START either. As a result, the agreements threatened to expire in early February. But due to the deal reached, the latest arms treaty between Russia and the United States remains intact. The US Congress does not have to approve the extension of the arms pact. The Russian parliament must approve the decision.

