Rugbyers’ t Gooi tops honorary class after economic victory over The …

The van ‘t Gooi rugby players have won again, but the Naarders’ victories are gradually diminishing. Against Bossche The Dukes, the bonus – distributed to four tries or more – has been reached.

From the first whistle, the local team was in the half of the Brabant team. Although they reinforced themselves with a number of semi-pros from New Zealand, Tonga, Fiji and Mozambique, the physically impressive guests barely managed to break out of their defensive positions against ‘t Gooi, who has played at a high pace.

However, it took twenty minutes before Roy van Leyen opened the scoring: 5-0. The guests then had to do two ten minutes less with one man short, which ‘t Gooi hardly benefited from: Just one minute before half-time, Te Campbell managed to break through and score, after which the visitors did something in return via a penalty kick from the halfway line: 10-3.

The second half was the same. A penalty try brought the home team to 17-3. Shortly thereafter, there was a scare: Van Leyen was left lying on the grass after an elbow in his neck, which he had already suffered an injury that prevented him from running for several seasons. He also left the field, but watched the game from the side of the field, which provided some relief. In the end, ‘t Gooi also managed to take the bonus point, as Spaniard Juan Arambaru pressed on the fourth try. Jurgen Jorna took care of the final score of 24-3 with a converted conversion.

After three games, the Naarders are proudly in the lead, surprisingly with no tries yet. The performance of Dennis Glazenwasser was startling, who left the Utrecht students of the USRS this summer. The second rider is having a good time in the walled city. ,, It is still an old-fashioned rugby club, where standards and values ​​are paramount. I also like the fact that there is no difference between the selection and the lower teams. As for the outcome of today’s game, we cannot be completely satisfied. The win was too weak because we made too many bad decisions. “

Daan Laurijsen also came from the city of Dom. After spending his youth in Hilversum, he played successively for the URC, the Amstelveense RC and again the URC. Just when he wanted to quit rugby, the 130-kilo giant was requested by Gareth Gilbert for ‘t Gooi. ,, Gareth is a great coach, he leads the team with great staff and on a professional basis. ”

The one who was still not on the pitch was Vi Tafua. The Samoan made the sensitive move from Hilversum to Naarden, but his former club are refusing to release him – despite the deals on it – for now. Hilversum took the first victory of the season on Saturday against weak Utrecht RC: 22-43. As a result, Marshal Milroy’s team climbed to eighth place.