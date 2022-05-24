RTV Maastricht – Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf visits Maastricht MBO, HBO and WO

The Minister is on a national tour to see what is happening in Dutch vocational and higher education. Internationalization is an important point for Maastricht as a border region. Students studying in the region have many opportunities to do an internship in other countries, for example. The minister just applauds.

The Minister sees Maastricht as a typical example of a region where internationalization is doing well. “Maastricht is of course a border region, so cooperation is easily established in a very natural way.” Isn’t there also a risk in cooperating with educational establishments on the other side of the border? Specifically intended to strengthen the region and retain talent, it can also sometimes ensure the stay of students who have stayed abroad. But Robbert Dijkgraaf doesn’t see that as a problem. “You always have that chance. But look at me, I’m living proof that people will come back. At the end of the day, it just gives extra impact to Dutch education. And that’s what we want. “