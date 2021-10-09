Room for each student in Tilburg included

Many international students study in Tilburg. It is important for this group to find accommodation. This proves difficult in practice. Rooms are regularly offered with the text ‘Dutch only’ or ‘no internationals’. The city council disapproves of such practices.

Students who experience this form of discrimination can report it to RADAR, an organization committed to fighting discrimination and promoting equal treatment. Reports can be made via the radar.nl website.

Origin, religion or orientation

An owner or real estate agent is not allowed to ask questions on matters such as origin, religion or orientation. The city council therefore strongly disapproves of such practices and calls for special attention to be paid to them.

Inclusive city

Tilburg is an inclusive city, where everyone can participate unconditionally and feel safe, regardless of their origin, color, identity or any other personal background. Denying people to rent premises because they are not Dutch goes against everything Tilburg wants to be as a company. The Municipality of Tilburg is discussing this topic with the university and intends to send a letter to owners and student associations asking them to pay attention to inclusiveness.