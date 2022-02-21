Renewed and durable Poelven completion

Castricum – For more than two years, a lot of work has gone into the intensive renovation of the 104 Poelven apartments, including the public space. To celebrate the completion of all work, residents received a flowering plant on Friday. In addition, nineteen residents of the ground floor apartments received a rain barrel as an enduring gift.

Alderman Falgun Binnendijk, Managing Director Krista Walter of Kennemer Wonen and entrepreneur Cornel Borst of AC Borst Bouw officially handed over the rain barrels. Resident Sandra: ,,I am very happy with the extension of my apartment on the ground floor, it gives so much more space! The street has also been nicely renovated. When visitors come, I get positive reactions. I like living in the Poelven.

More living comfort

The houses were structurally sound, but very noisy and poorly insulated. At the same time, the ground floor apartments were small and poorly accessible for disabled people. With the renovation, the ground floor apartments have been extended by three meters with the possibility of creating an additional bedroom or a large living room. The upper apartments benefit from a large roof terrace extending from the lower apartments. Residents of the lower and upper apartments were thus able to sit outside.

Durability

All homes have moved from energy label D/E to energy label A++. The project has been ‘circularly renovated’. For example, interior doors, exterior doors, stained glass windows and floor beams were reused in the project itself or in other projects. The municipality had a separate sewage system built in which the rainwater is discharged into a ditch instead of the sewage treatment plant. This will prevent flooding in the future. New parking spaces have also been created, the pavement has been renewed, green spaces and underground waste containers have been installed and the playground has been redesigned. Contractor AC Borst and civil contractor Twisk & Bosman were involved in the project from A to Z.

“The whole project became a beautiful interaction, in which we worked together to apply several improvements to De Poelven in one go,” said Alderman Falgun Binnendijk. “It’s good to see that sustainability and future-proof design are increasingly taking a place in projects thanks to good coordination.”

Cooperation

Krista Walter: ,,The houses are like new again and meet today’s requirements. They have been preserved, enlarged and made more comfortable. It was a radical project that required a lot of inhabitants. An active sounding board made up of approximately eighteen residents participated in the preparations for the renovation. Due in part to the efforts of tenants and contractors, this project has now been completed. The municipality of Castricum made a great contribution by immediately giving a boost to the living environment. This close collaboration has enabled the inhabitants to enjoy the Poelven for many days!”

On the picture:

The opening moment with from left to right managing director Krista Walter from Kennemer Wonen, entrepreneur Cornel Borst from AC Borst Bouw, resident Sandra, project manager Marco van Beek from the municipality of Castricum and the Alderman Falgun Binnendjik. (Photo: Habrophotography)