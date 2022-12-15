Relay teams both win bronze at World 4×50 Freestyle Championships
Dutch relay swimmers won bronze in the 4×50 meter freestyle at the World Short Course Championships. Kim Busch, Maaike de Waard, Kira Toussaint and Valerie van Roon were just a little faster in Melbourne with 1.35.36 than Sweden, who finished fourth. Team USA won gold in 1:33.89 and Australia finished second in front of their home crowd (1:34.23).
The swimmers from the Netherlands had set the fourth fastest time in the heats. Also in the final, they alternated fourth split with third, but the finish proved good enough to keep Sweden about three-tenths of a second ahead.
There was also a third place in the 4×50 meters for the men. With a time of 1:23.75, Kenzo Simons, Nyls Korstanje, Stan Pijnenburg and Thom de Boer had to beat the swimmers from Australia (1:23.44) and Italy (1:23.44). The Dutch time was five hundredths of a second better than the Japanese number 4.
The Dutch team thus ends the day with four World Cup medals. Earlier, Marrit Steenbergen took third place in the 100m freestyle for the Dutch top spot in Australia. Tes Schouten secured the best result to date with silver in the 100-metre breaststroke.
The swimming world championships last until Sunday.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”