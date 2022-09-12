Queen Máxima in Texas Says It Again: Women Must Seize Opportunities | Domestically

To women in Texas, Queen Máxima says the same thing as women in the rest of the world: “Women deserve their chance.” The Queen said this at the end of her four-day working visit to the US.

The Texans’ strict abortion policy was politically sensitive around Maxima’s state visit. Conservative Gov. Greg Abbott passed a law in Texas last year criminalizing abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Additionally, a report against an abortion clinic that treats women who are more than six weeks pregnant can earn the informant a $10,000 premium.

Queen Maxima and Minister Liesje Schreinmaker (Foreign Trade) were received by Abbott and had a ‘very good discussion’ about abortion, Maxima told reporters in Houston. Along with the minister, he expressed his support for freedom of choice. “We fully support that.” The Queen often speaks out in support of women’s (financial) self-determination, particularly in her work for the United Nations.

Queen Máxima speaks to the Dutch press at the end of a trip to California and Texas. © ANP



Cowboy hats

The Queen’s special mission visit was to Houston, where she was due to visit California and Texas together with King Willem-Alexander. On doctor’s advice, her husband stayed in the Netherlands, and due to the effects of pneumonia, he was advised not to fly. When Máxima arrives home, in addition to the countless well-wishes that countless American interlocutors wanted to convey, her suitcase also has a real gift: Sylvester Turner, the mayor of Houston, gave the queen two Texas cowboy hats on her final day. Attendance at work. One for himself and one for Willem-Alexander.

The visit to work in California and Texas had a strong economic character, and a large delegation of the Dutch business community followed the queen. The visit to the court and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be evaluated in the future, but the royal couple is expected to make similar working visits to more states in the coming years. In recent years, Willem-Alexander and Maxima have visited all of the individual German federal states, a tour that ended with a state visit to Berlin last year. While it would be impossible to visit all 50 US states, the pair will focus mainly on the most economically important economies. In addition, Willem-Alexander and Maxima also want to accommodate socially significant elements in such a visit. It’s not for nothing that the Queen began her mission in The Castro, a queer district in San Francisco.

Queen Máxima visits the LGBTI+ community in the Castro, San Francisco. © ANP



During Maxima’s mission trip, he also traveled to Houston to talk about flooding: