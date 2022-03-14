Protein playing crucial role in DNA damage repair long overlooked

Repairing DNA damage in our cells is extremely important to our health. Well, we seem to have overlooked an essential protein in this process for a long time.

DNA damage is something we all face on a daily basis. An average person has around 30-40 trillion cells in the body and each of these cells is exposed to 10,000-100,000 DNA damages per day.

This damage is caused, for example, by the sun, which is mainly the cells of our skin. But it can also come from smoking, alcohol or meat cooked too long. And even if you live in super health, there is always damage. It is created by processes in the cells themselves. For example, by substances released during energy management.

Fortunately, this damage is largely repaired by the body. We have different DNA repair systems for that. Each with their know-how. In one of them, researchers have discovered that a protein with a crucial role has long been overlooked.

