The Netflix streaming service has announced that their new project in collaboration with British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be released on December 31. This time, the documentary series is not about the royal couple themselves, but about some “extraordinary leaders”. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, one of those interviewed, said in a statement that she was unaware it was a Harry and Meghan project.

The new Netflix series live to lead will appear on the streaming service on December 31, 2022 and is immediately a real conversation piece. Netflix announces the documentary series as a Harry and Meghan project. Their own documentary series appeared earlier this month on the streaming service and Britons, and by extension the rest of the world, were eagerly awaiting it. Major scandals and accusations were ultimately unsuccessful. The new series will not be about Harry and Meghan themselves. They would have only taken on a producer role, but they can still be seen prominently in the trailer.

According to Netflix, it will be a seven-part series featuring interviews with big names described as “extraordinary” leaders. These big names in the series “will reflect on their lives while highlighting the core values, daily disciplines, and guiding principles that leaders use to motivate others and create meaningful change.” The series was reportedly produced in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Names to be reviewed: South African rugby player Siya Kolisi, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, American feminist Gloria Steinem, South African anti-apartheid activist Albie Sachs, former chief justice of the United States Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsberg, American lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Link to Mandela, not Harry and Meghan

But the latter issued a press release on Tuesday to clarify certain things. The Prime Minister was reportedly unaware that she was on a Harry and Meghan project. Ardern also reportedly never spoke to the British royal couple on the show.

The New Zealand Prime Minister’s Office clarified that the interview was recorded in November 2019 with a link to Nelson Mandela’s legacy, not Harry and Meghan. “In early March 2019, the Prime Minister was approached by the Nelson Mandela Foundation to participate in a project to develop accessible resources on key leadership traits targeting young aspiring leaders around the world, based on an interview with ‘one hour,” the spokesperson said. “We were initially told the release would be print and digital books, short films and audiobooks,” the spokesperson said.

In 2020 a book based on the interview with Ardern was published. In May this year, the Prime Minister was told that Harry and Meghan would be part of the project and that they would give an ‘introduction’ to the interview series. Ardern’s participation in the series is now a bit sensitive. Britain’s King Charles is therefore officially New Zealand’s head of state, making it difficult for Ardern to ‘take sides’ in the drama unfolding in the British royal family.

