Praise for Hartman: ”I think he’s physically strong”

Quilindschy Hartman is making a good impression at Feyenoord, according to Robert Maaskant. The former coach also saw the left-back play a great game against SS Lazio. Maaskant disagrees that the defender made a mistake on the second goal conceded. Hartman received too little support, leaving too much space for the SS Lazio forwards.

”At goal, an attacker approaches him and he is not supported”, begins Maaskant in FC Rijnmond. “You’re walking backwards and there’s twenty yards of space around him. So you don’t have a chance. That shot is still on target and Bijlow hasn’t gone unpunished. It will be on Hartman’s sign, but this That’s not the case at all. All Hartman could do was hold his opponent back and force him out, making it easier for Bijlow to take the corner. It didn’t work, because the space was too big. for it.”

Maaskant sees Hartman as a player who can quickly become a regular starter at Feyenoord. Hartman made a pretty good impression. I think he is physically strong. In the build-up, I thought it was way too high, but it’s a tactical choice. One of the reasons why Feyenoord didn’t come into the preparation is because the full-backs got relatively high, put all the pressure on Lazio and therefore the full-backs were unreachable. Then you have to switch with your midfielders, they haven’t and you lose the ball. ”

Maaskant disagrees that the new Feyenoord has less quality than last season. Hartman, Bjørkan and López are yet to be Tyrell Malacia and Idrissi and Dilrosun are yet to touch the level of Luis Sinisterra. The former coach is of the opinion that these players should not be compared yet. “You have to make the Sinisterra comparison with the Sinisterra that arrived in Feyenoord, then you have a sincere comparison. Sinistera also received a lot of criticism early on. Malacia is the same. Take the first season of Malacia and compare it to Hartman now. Then you can compare better.”