Platform31 knowledge and organization of the network for the city and the region

Since 2014, Hamit Karakus has been working as a director to strengthen Platform31’s position as a knowledge and network organization. Now that the ambitions for the future are spelled out in the multi-year plan, the time has come for him to let go of the organization. Hamit will remain attached to Platform31 until a new director is found.

When Hamit took over as director of Platform31, it was a difficult task to allow four different organizations to grow together into one. He explains: “We have started a process in which we have redefined our journey and arrived at a mission and a vision which have become the starting point of our working method. Since then, our programming has aimed to link policy, practice and science around current issues. We are satisfied if we arrive at an approach that will allow administrators, policy makers and implementers to get to work immediately and if the results of our knowledge and learning programs are accessible to all. After seven years, he can honestly say that he is proud that Platform31 has gained a unique position in the knowledge landscape as a knowledge and network organization. “We are able to connect a large network to substantive issues, address these issues in an integrated manner, and bring together different interests in our knowledge and learning programs. Thanks to this, we were able to increase the capacity for learning and innovation in the city, region and central government, ”says Hamit.

Cooperation IVO

He is also proud of the collaboration born since 2018 with research Institute IVO. “Actively working together in research programs helps us strengthen our scientific profile and is a nice addition to the collaborative relationship we already have with universities, colleges, planning agencies and other knowledge partners. “

Room for new advice

The way of working together and the ambitions for the future are now part of a multi-year plan and anchored in a new organizational model. “For me personally, this is the natural time to let go of the organization and give the organization the space to find a new director. Someone who, with MT, can flesh out and further develop our ambitions.

Start recruiting

This means that the summer months are used to profile a new manager, after which recruitment and selection can begin. “We are very grateful to Hamit for the way he uses Platform31 /IVO on the map and how he got involved in the organization and will continue to do so until a new director is appointed ”, said Johan Remkes, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.