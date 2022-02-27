Pilgrim Nation: Super Bowl, NBA All Stars and Field Hockey in America

Each month, Pilgrim Nation presenters Bart Jan Westerduin and Paco Busteros León bring the latest news on American sports. (Photo: Gerry van Bakel).

February is Super Bowl month in the United States and therefore also for Pilgrim Nation. Featuring the best games, the best players and the eventual winner of Super Bowl LVI, the NFL Finals. Attention was also drawn to the phenomenal halftime show. Finally, a cautious forecast has already been made for the new season.

From the NFL to the NBA, there is only one step. The annual Allstar game had just been played, which featured Steph Curry, who hit 16 three-pointers in the game. Since the game was played in Cleveland, Lebron James was the host for a bit. And what was particularly striking was the enormous enjoyment of all the players and everyone who was allowed to attend.

Watch and listen to the first half of the show here:

In the second half, Robbert Schenk was contacted in Durham, North Carolina. He was named the head coach of the Lander University women’s hockey team and is authorized to put together a brand new hockey program. Literally from the ground, because he told me the changing rooms were just ready. Field hockey is a booming sport in America, especially among women.

march madness

The show ended with March Madness, the premier college basketball tournament. Since Robbert Schenk worked at the University of North Carolina, a college basketball “powerhouse,” he got to hear firsthand what the campus atmosphere is like during the tournament.

Watch and listen to the second half of the show here:

The next broadcast of Pilgrim Nation will be on Wednesday, March 23. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

