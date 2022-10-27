Petten crisis shelter can almost open, worried Pettemers come take a look

Next Friday, a first group of asylum seekers will arrive at the temporary crisis emergency shelter on the Zuiderhazedwarsdijk in Petten. While hard work is still underway to make the shelter habitable, residents of Petten can already pay a visit. And the interest is great.

Visiting the temporary shelter sparks many curious residents – NH Nieuws/Kelly Blok

The temporary shelter, which for now will be made habitable for a stay until January 1, 2023, provides accommodation for a total of 225 asylum seekers. 48 rooms have been set up for this purpose in a large tent on the site, which can accommodate six people per room. Each bedroom has three bunk beds, six bedside lamps, a closet and a table with six chairs. Although the bedrooms themselves have no windows, the tent is spacious and has large windows. There is also a large tent on site with all sanitary facilities, a general dining room and a building for recreational activities. It is cold and unsociable and Mayor Marjan van Kampen of the municipality of Schagen also notices this. “There’s a bed, a bath and bread I say, it’s not a luxury these people end up in.” Winter conditions But despite this, guests – as Marjan van Kampen likes to call them – need not fear the dreadful conditions this winter. “Each room has its own heating, so they can determine for themselves how many degrees it is there,” explains Richard Dorenbos of the Noord-Holland Noord security region. Plus, temporary residents don’t have to worry about a leaky room, like the shelter in Purmerend despite having. “This tent is habitable up to and including wind force 11,” says Dorenbos. (Text continues below photos)

A corridor in the dormitory where the mattresses are still piled up NH News/Kelly Blok

The future dining room NH News/Kelly Blok

Room with space for 6 people NH News/Kelly Blok

The toilet block NH News/Kelly Blok

The people of Petten weren’t immediately eager for the shelter’s arrival. The open house evening that the municipality of Schagen recently organized was not well received by a large part of the inhabitants. They did not receive information on important topics such as security, decision-making and communication. Mayor Van Kampen also regrets this lack of information. “It was not well arranged on the part of the municipality, so for me a lesson to learnshe agrees. With the tour that the municipality is organizing this evening, the mayor hopes to show the inhabitants of Petten the importance of this emergency shelter. “I hope for some empathy and understanding,” says Marjan van Kampen.

The inhabitants of Petten divided During the first half hour of the visit, interested parties come and go. There is a lot of interest in the refuge. Moreover, the reactions are very divided. “We have the space and these people need us. You don’t want anyone sleeping outside,” said a resident of Petten. Another Pettemer also regrets having chosen a temporary reception place in Petten: “I think it is a very good thing that we are doing our part.” But not everyone quietly returns to the car or the bike. A couple from Petten are clearly devastated. “I think it’s terrible and degrading here,” said this person. “You wouldn’t wish that on someone who lives here in such a small windowless room.” Volunteers North Holland North Security Region is aware that the reception has only the most important basic facilities. But, according to Dorenbos, there will soon be enough space for residents’ entertainment in the still bare recreation room. But the setting up of activities is probably not done by employees in the field. Volunteers are needed for this common hope people will sign up for it. “Language lessons, sports or games: all creative hobbies are welcome.”

For more information on how to become a volunteer at Petten Emergency Shelter, you can contact us via [email protected]