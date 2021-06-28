Peter feared a wall full of tiger skins (and colors), but gets a “10” | Interior

Cycling tips

Paneling on the stairs

,, The floral wallpaper on the stairs was really meant for Astrid. A band of gaiety, a nod to her. If I had covered the whole wall with floral wallpaper it would have been too wild. It had to be an accent. My advice for those who like this would be to take a close look at the base colors to see if they fit into the surroundings. You can also go for a quieter pattern and tiling the room under the railing is also a good idea, which is less fragile than wallpaper. If you do the paneling in the color of the stairs, the stairs appear wider.

A large dining table

“Of course, you have to have space for that, but it’s an open door. Maybe you can go for an extendable table, so that you can still sit with a lot of visitors. Look carefully at the shape if you are choosing a large dining table. An oval table provides the most efficient seating space. A round table is good, but requires a lot of space. Check if you can extend the chair. And the position of the legs is also decisive. So don’t just settle for a beautiful table, but also a practical table. “

Ceiling painting

,, In this case, I chose a pink cap because Astrid wanted it so badly. I also had a strip painted on the wall because of the high ceiling. This brings down a bit. Conversely, with a low room, you can let the color of the wall continue to the ceiling, making a room appear higher.

