Sergio Perez is delighted to win the Red Bull Racing Constructors’ title. At the United States Grand Prix, the Austrian team won its fifth title in its history with three races to go. Perez is happy for the team but regrets the events at the Circuit of the Americas.

“It definitely means a lot to us,” the 32-year-old Mexican begins the conversation Official website of Formula 1 About the topic of Red Bull’s constructors. “It’s been all Mercedes dominance in recent years, so I believe we can dominate with Red Bull in the coming years,” Perez said. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc As pointed out earlier Max Verstappen didn’t expect the era.

Perez with damage from RB18 to P4 at COTA

Perez had a tough time. For example, the multiple race winner damaged his front wing after contact with an Alfa Romeo on the opening lap. He then rode with part of his wing on until the end of the race. He finished fourth behind Leclerc, who finished second in the championship from the Red Bull driver.

“It was a serious fight,” Perez said of his race. “It’s a shame we damaged part of the front wing. I think it put us at a big disadvantage during the race. We tried to manage it with the margin. It helped, but at the end I needed one more lap,” the Mexican points out, which would eventually go to Leclerc. The difference was only seven-tenths of a second. .