Over twenty unique Roman statues found in Italy | Science

Italian archaeologists have found more than twenty bronze statues from the Roman-Etruscan period. The more than 2,000-year-old images have been preserved almost perfectly in the mud of hot springs in the Tuscany region, researchers say in a report released on Tuesday. Press release

According to the Italians, it is the most important Italian archaeological discovery since 1972. At that time, two Greek bronze statues of warriors from the 5th century BC. AD were discovered in Riace, in southern Italy.

The statues of Tuscany represent gods like Apollo and Hygieia. They were venerated in a sanctuary of San Casciano dei Bagni. It was founded by the Etruscans and then expanded under the Romans.

In addition to statues, offerings and some five thousand gold, silver and bronze coins were also found at the site.

Archaeologists speak of a discovery unprecedented since the time when the ancient civilization of the Etruscans was gradually absorbed by the Roman Empire. Until now, mainly terracotta images from this period were known.

According to the researchers, this is the largest collection of Etruscan and Roman bronzes ever discovered in Italy. They also consider it one of the most important collections in the entire Mediterranean region.

The water from the hot spring has preserved the finds in such a way that Etruscan and Latin inscriptions are still visible, including the names of powerful Etruscan families.

