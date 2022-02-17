Other Times Kees: ‘Unknown’ Olympic legends and German humor in the snow

“Between ski jumping and Nordic combined cross-country skiing, cameraman Paul Jochem and I were interested in watching the women’s 1000 meter skating on a television in the media room. We sat down well for the final Olympic race by Ireen Wüst and were also curious about Jutta Leerdam. When it was their turn, we turned out to be the only reporters who had an eye on their rides. It wasn’t until the Japanese ladies started that the reporters Japanese appeared on television. They jumped after Miho Takagi’s gold medal.”

Olympic territories

“The framework in which we looked at skating says a lot about how the rest of the world views skating, especially at the Winter Olympics. Wüst may be an Olympic legend, but in the United States, for example, his name will not mean anything to you. And the names of other Dutch skaters and skaters do not mean much there and among the general public in many other countries either. At the Winter Games, ice hockey , alpine skiing and figure skating are by far the sports that receive the most attention in the world.”

“In this respect, Lindsay van Zundert probably gets the most attention of all Dutch Olympians in the world with her freestyle, given the audience share in figure skating. Together with Andere Tijden Sport, we tried in the spent visiting Dianne de Leeuw in the USA She was the last Olympic fighter for the Netherlands 46 years ago before Van Zundert She also carried the flag in Innsbruck We almost booked the tickets for a visit to De Leeuw in Florida, but for unknown reasons she still had It’s now great that a Dutch Olympian is in the limelight outside of long track speed skating.”