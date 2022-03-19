NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Play XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update for the match between New Zealand XI and Netherlands. They will face off for the second time in the two-game OD series between them.

NZ-XI vs NED Match Details Netherlands at New Zealand Round Two:

The second match between the New Zealand XI and the Netherlands will take place at McLean Park, Napier.

For all Dream11 tips and Fantasy Cricket Live updates follow us Cricket Addict Telegram Channel.

This game kicks off at 6:30 a.m. ET and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode website and CricketAddictor.

NZ-XI vs NED Match Preview Netherlands to New Zealand second round:

New Zealand XI and Netherlands have played a game against each other for the second time so far in this three game OD series, with New Zealand XI winning this game and currently leading the series 1-0.

in 1st Match OD, the New Zealand XI beat the Netherlands by 42 points (D/L method). In this competition, the Netherlands won the lottery and decided to participate first. After hitting the racket, the New Zealanders scored 280 points for a 280-point loss, while Michael Brasswell crushed their 127 points. Fred Claassen took 3 wickets while Bas de Lied and Brandon Glover each took 2 wickets for the Netherlands. Holland gave chase but failed to chase the goal and managed to score 117 points at the end of 30Yes Over and lost the match by 42 times using the D/L method.

NZ-XI vs NED Match Weather Forecast Netherlands 2nd New Zealand Tour OD:

The temperature on match day is expected to be around 11°C with humidity of 88% and wind speed of 5 km/h. There is no chance of rain during the race.

NZ-XI vs NED Match Pitch Report Netherlands Tour of New Zealand 2nd OD:

The McLean Park pitch is a batter-friendly surface and the batter is expected to help again here. The Pacers can get help in the second half of the game, while the Spinners can be helpful in the middle.

average 1st Roll points:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 280 innings.

Achievements in the team pursuit:

The team that comes second doesn’t have good records here. They have a success rate of 20 on this job.

NZ-XI vs NED Match Injury Update Netherlands to New Zealand second round:

(will be added when there is an update)

NZ-XI vs NED Possible Match Czechoslovakia Holland New Zealand 2nd Round:

New Zealand XI: Matt Boyle, Mitchell Hay, Dane Cleaver (weekday), Michael Brasswell, Josh Clarkson, Jesse Tashkoff, Angus Mackenzie, Tim Pringle, James Hartshorne, Jayden Lennox, Matthew Bacon

Holland: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjeet Singh (weekday), Boris Gauri, Bas de Lied, Peter Sellar©, Logan Van Beek, Ariane Dutt, Ryan Klein, Philip Boasvin, Fred Clasen, Brandon Glover, Clayton Floyd

Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Michael Braswell He is a mid racket left handed and a mid right arm in the New Zealand XI. He hit 127 pitches and took 2 wickets in the last game.

Josh Clarkson He is a right-handed batsman from New Zealand. He broke 26 points in the last game.

low the led He is a mid-right right-handed batsman from the Netherlands. He had 47 pitches and took 2 wickets in the last game.

Pierre Sellar He is a right-handed hitter and his left arm is a Dutch Orthodox deer. He scored 6 points in the last game.

NZ-XI vs NED Match Captain and Vice Captain Choices Netherlands Tour of New Zealand 2nd OD:

captain Michael Braswell and Josh Clarkson

vice captain – Pass the Song, Peter Sellar

Game 11 proposal #1 for Team NZ-XI vs. NED Dream11:

Goalkeeper – Michael Braswell (midfielder)

To beat – Max O’Dowd, Josh Clarkson, Vikramjit Singh, Mitchell Hay

Extended Games – Lower Leede (VC), Pierre Sellar

archers- Fred Claassen, Angus Mackenzie, Brandon Glover, Tim Pringle

Eleventh Game Proposal #2 for Team NZ-XI vs. EN Dream11:

keep – Michael Brasswell and Dane Cleaver

Drummer – Josh Clarkson (midfielder), Vikramjeet Singh, Mitchell Hai

All sides – lower the led, Peter Sellar (VC), Jesse Tashkov

archers- Fred Claassen, Angus Mackenzie, Brandon Glover

NZ-XI vs NED Match Expert Advice Netherlands Tour of New Zealand 2nd OD:

Michael Brasswell would be the best minor league captain. Dane Cleaver and Jesse Tashkoff are among the favorites here. The suggested best fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-4-2-4.

NZ-XI vs NED Match Potential Winners Holland Tour New Zealand 2nd OD:

The New Zealand XI is expected to win this game.