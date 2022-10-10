Norway live on TV and online (Orange Lionesses practice match)

Last month, the Orange Lionesses qualified for the 2024 World Championship in Australia and New Zealand under new national coach Andries Jonker. To train for this tournament, the Lionesses will face Norway on Tuesday. The game starts at 8 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN 1.

Summary and Highlights Netherlands – Norway

The summary below can be viewed on Gids.tv immediately after the game.

World Cup

The ladies reached the World Cup under Jonker after winning 1-0 at the FC Utrecht stadium against the ladies of Iceland. The only goal of the match came from Esmee Brugts in the third minute of added time. It was an almost faultless tournament for the ladies: they didn’t lose and only drew twice.

Norway

The Norwegians also qualified as group winners for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last month. The world number 13 hasn’t lost a match in its qualifying group and has only drawn once, against Poland. In the last friendly match – last Friday – Brazil lost 1-4

Netherlands – Norway airs Tuesday, October 11 from 8 p.m. on ESPN. The preview starts at 7:30 p.m.