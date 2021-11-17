Norris vs. Verstappen on Drive to Survive: “You can decide for yourself what gets broadcast”

Lando Norris is happy with Netflix’s success Drive to survive. The British pilot disagrees with Max Verstappen’s previous comments and is full of praise for the series.

Drive to Survive has managed to become a huge sensation on the popular Netflix streaming platform. The series has generally developed many new fans for the sport. Verstappen announced earlier around the United States Grand Prix that he was not a fan of the series. He felt that creators usually take too many things out of context and twist them to create more feel. For this reason, he decided to no longer participate in the series.

Power with driver

For Norris, that feeling is very different. He gives in the face Motorsport-total.com points out that he has a lot of power over what is used for the show and what is not. “I think it’s all good. You can often decide for yourself what gets broadcast and what doesn’t. We don’t see Max that often, do we? He doesn’t participate? I’m happy with it, because I think it’s a cool concept, ”says the young Briton.

Not like an idiot

Another season is planned for next year. The McLaren driver is already looking forward to it and says he occasionally sees pieces from the hit series. “Of course, I hope I’m not portrayed as a bad person or an idiot. But I think they do a good job. I watch them every now and then, but I don’t watch entire seasons or episodes. For me, that’s all good, although of course I can’t speak for Max, ”he concludes.