NOC*NSF regrets not banning Russia and Belarus from Paralympic Games

“With this decision, the IPC ignores the clear and insistent advice of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to exclude these two countries from participation in international sporting events until further notice,” read a statement from the umbrella. athletic.

Earlier this week, NOC*NSF expressed horror at Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. “Ukraine and its people deserve all the support, including from the sports world,” said the sports umbrella.

Affiliated sports organizations have been asked to urge international federations to move sports competitions currently planned to Russia or Belarus. Athletes and sports teams from Russia and Belarus should also be barred from sporting events they stage elsewhere.

Powerful movement

“NOC*NSF regrets that the IPC missed the opportunity to join the powerful movement in international sport to ban Russia and Belarus from international sporting events due to their very violent military intervention in Ukraine.”

Athletes from Russia and Belarus are allowed to compete under a neutral flag, but their medals are not included in the medal table. The IPC referred to the Paralympic Movement’s new constitution, which was adopted just over three months ago, for the reasons for its decision. “In deciding what action to take, the Board has been guided by the fundamental principles of the IPC, including a commitment to political neutrality and impartiality, and an unwavering belief in the power of sport to effect Changes.”