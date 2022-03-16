Netflix Drive to Survive Ensures Huge F1 Popularity

We already knew Drive to Survive was an incredibly popular Netflix series, but it seems to have caused a direct influx of F1 fans.

The power of Netflix is ​​once again evident as it seems an unprecedented number of F1 fanatics have joined the sport through the streaming service. Drive to Survive may have a pretty poor fourth season, but it’s still a huge banner for the super-fast racing sport.

What exactly is the impact of Drive to Survive on the popularity of Formula 1? who was looking for a Morning consultation through a survey. He revealed that more than half of all US F1 fans have joined the sport because of popular Netflix documentaries.

To break down this number; 23% of all fans say Drive to Survive is the main reason they love Formula 1. 30% say it has had a minor impact on them. Only 47% of all fans in the United States say they have not been influenced by the series.

Netflix therefore has a huge influence on the popularity of Formula 1 in the United States. Perhaps just as much compared to the Dutch, who have become big fans of the sport thanks to Max’s genius.

Either way, Drive to Survive is about the world of F1, with all the little-known aspects of the sport. Netflix unfortunately couldn’t get Max, but it’s definitely worth checking out!