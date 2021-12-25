NATO: ‘More and more Russian troops on Ukraine border’ | Abroad

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the United States of “aggressive” approach to the conflict with Ukraine and threatened counter-measures. “If the aggressive policy of our colleagues in the West continues, we will respond aggressively with adequate military-technical measures to these non-aligned measures,” Putin said after consultations with the Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The West fears a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia denies plans for such an operation, but neither the United States nor its allies believe it. The Russians released a set of demands last weekend that would be essential to alleviate the situation. Among other things, they want NATO to suspend military operations in Eastern Europe and Ukraine and demand security guarantees.

The Russians want to start talks with the Americans soon. The US wants to enter the conversation, but an official response is not expected until this week.

President Joe Biden has already warned of “severe and severe economic consequences” if the Russians invade Ukraine. If Russia decides to invade Ukraine, the United States will provide arms. In that case, the Americans would supply additional weapons to their Eastern European NATO allies. Russia insists on the right to deploy troops domestically without foreign intervention.