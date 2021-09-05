Mysteries: this is where you end up if you dig a Zwolle tunnel on the other side of the world

Have you ever thought about where you would end up if you tunneled from the heart of Zwolle on the other side of the world? No? We do it and we have the answer for you!

We are not the only ones to ask ourselves this. There is a website where you can find: Antipodes. “At least once in your life you wonder what’s under your feet. What’s on the other side of the world? », Can we read on the site.

Antipode means the opposite. The concept comes from geography. There it means a line passing through the center of the earth.

Here you go

For convenience, we use the Grote Markt in Zwolle as a digging site. Where do you end up when you dig a tunnel from the Grote Markt on the other side of the world? We end up in the water, the Tasman Sea (South Pacific Ocean) to be precise. The land has a lot of water, so there was a good chance that this would happen. If we zoom out, we see New Zealand in the northwest. A little closer you will find the Antipodes Islands, a group of inhospitable volcanic islands. But for that, you first have to swim a few hundred kilometers. The grass is clearly not greener on the other side of the world.

Antipodeneiland. Photo: Pexels.

Mystery solved!

