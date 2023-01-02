“Moving bodies around a room is a great source of inspiration anyway”

Photographer Carly Wollaert portrays people who color the streets of Amsterdam with their personal style. This week: Maurice and Sander (33) aka the DJ duo Doppelgang.

Carly Wollaert

Who Maurice and Sander de Graaf (33). Sander is a festival programmer and together they form the DJ duo Doppelgang

Spotted Wester Park

What are you wearing?



Sander: “Maurice is wearing a leather jacket by Donna Karan, purchased via Vinted. The fluorescent jacket, t-shirt and pants come from Beyond, a shop run by friends of ours that sells great flea markets. The shoes come from Prada.

Maurice: “Sander is wearing Balenciaga shoes and leather pants from a vintage boutique in Berlin. The shirt and jacket are from Beyond. We both carry Prada bags and Gucci sunglasses.

How would you describe your style?



Sander: “We are very united in our looks, but there is always a difference in nuance, so we keep our own identity. It’s just as fluid as how we actually approach everything: it has to be in constant motion. Sometimes more punk, then street, rave or with cyber influences. If something new should happen again, we both join in – the interaction between us plays a major role. We create our own playground: it’s fun to play, learn and discover together.

What inspires you?



Maurice: “Subcultures, the street and the night. Moving bodies in a room are a source of inspiration anyway, especially the queer scene is an inexhaustible source. When you dive into a musical genre, you also find yourself in the history of fashion. We are fascinated by the 90s, that era was a cacophony of everything that could coexist. But if we could pick one time and place in terms of fashion to live, it would be 1970s New York. That’s when the foundations of the nightlife we ​​know now were laid, it feels incredibly cool to us to be in the beginning.”

What’s the ultimate party outfit?



Maurice: “Something a feeling of sexiness ready for the new year. the shimmered doesn’t have to be in your clothes, you can also shine from within.

Sander: “For me, it’s about the completeness of a look, the composition of your best pieces. You can also take some time for this. It may take me about a week, haha.