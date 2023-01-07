Morocco supports the end of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory. The kingdom demonstrated this by passing a resolution on the legal consequences of the said occupation.

Despite its good relations with Israel, Morocco is in favor of the intervention of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to deal with the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, reports Hespress.

The vote took place last Friday at the United Nations General Assembly, which has 193 members. A total of 87 countries, including Morocco and other Arab countries, voted in favor of the resolution. Only 26 countries, led by Israel, the United States and Britain, voted against the resolution.

In addition, 53 countries abstained from voting, including Finland, France, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territories welcomes the vote on the resolution.