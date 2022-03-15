More art in public space in Arnhem

The 2021-2024 implementation plan outlines what Municipality of Arnhem will do in the field of art and culture in the public space. The plan was adopted today by the municipal executive of Arnhem. A lot is already happening in the city center, it’s time to go to the outer districts. Because all of Arnhem should be able to enjoy art in the city.

Art contributes to the quality of the living environment

Art can make a significant contribution to how the quality of one’s own living environment is experienced. The public space of a neighborhood can be embellished by art. The public space is embellished with works of art, murals, but also attractively designed electrical boxes. The municipality believes this is important because art is made by and for everyone.

In the public space

The municipality wants everyone to be able to enjoy art in the public space. This is why the municipality encourages artistic initiatives outside the centre. The focus is on places that are experienced as socially dangerous or disruptive. The municipality hopes to improve the quality of life in these places through art. In doing so,

We also looked into whether this could be combined with adding/enhancing greenery.

creative city

Alderman for Culture Cathelijne Bouwkamp is aware of the implementation plan: “Arnhem is a creative city. We think everyone in Arnhem should be able to experience this. Public space belongs to everyone and is therefore a great place to do so. Art and creators are of great value to our city. With this plan, we as a municipality will again actively engage artists and creators. Apart from beautifying the city, it also improves the climate for designers in the city.