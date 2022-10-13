Mission Venus a step further after a successful test with a robot balloon | Technology

13 okt 2022 om 17:46Update: 26 minuten geleden

NASA has tested a robotic balloon in the skies of the Nevada desert. This so-called aerobot is to conduct research in the atmosphere of Venus in the future.

The atmosphere on Venus is known for its hellish conditions due to high pressure and toxic gases. These gases cause a huge greenhouse effect. Accordingly, the surface of Venus has a temperature of 474 degrees.

Space probes do not survive a trip to the surface of Venus. This is why NASA wants to study the planet from the outer layers of the atmosphere.

The space agency developed the aerobot for this research. It is a double-walled balloon whose outer layer is filled with helium. All equipment can be placed inside the ball.

For a test, NASA built a prototype of the aerobot. This three times smaller specimen rose to a height of 1 kilometer in the Nevada desert. According to NASA, the conditions at this altitude are comparable to the atmosphere of Venus at 55 kilometers altitude.

Mission Venus a little closer

The balloon can rise and fall by pumping helium into or out of the outer layer. In this way, the balloon can also move through the atmosphere of Venus in the future.

The concept is according to NASA successfully tested. This brings the Venus mission a little closer.

The final balloon will have a lot of measuring equipment on board. This allows NASA to study the composition of Venus’ atmosphere.

The equipment can also perform acoustic measurements. In this way, the space agency hopes to be able to “hear” tremors on the surface of Venus.