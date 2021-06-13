Middelburg Mortiere police station takes a big step forward

“Many of the police services that are still dispersed will be located there,” Zeeland Police District Chief Joost Manusama explains of the new office. “The Blue Base Team, Criminal Investigation and Facilities Affairs, ICT, Communication and Police Personnel Affairs.”

The new building will soon be built next to the Zep leisure park in the Middelburg district of Mortiere. In 2019, there were also plans to build a new police training center next door. The police took an option on the adjacent building land, but ultimately decided to continue with the existing training site in Vlissingen-Oost.

Short and environmentally friendly lines

“Because the police departments will be reunited soon, the lines will be shorter; the building is also good for the environment and it is well located, close to the A58 ”, summarizes Manusama the advantages of the new location. “Not unimportant either: it is a recognizable point for the citizen, with a nice public reception for people who want to lose something or who want to report it.”

According to Manusama, we do not have to fear that the police will withdraw from the villages and neighborhoods with the concentration of services in Mortière. “The services that were already in Middelburg in particular will soon end in the new building. Offices will disappear in many places, but of course we will stay in the neighborhood with our community workers.

Chameleon-like building

EGM-Architecten describes the new building as a chameleon. “The green-brown tones of the aluminum facade take on new colors with the changing skies.” The architectural firm won the contract two years ago, at the expense of another firm, which filed a complaint to no avail. Delivery of the building, intended for the Zeeland-West-Brabant district, is scheduled for the end of 2022.

