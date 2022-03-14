Fruit growers in North Holland often grow good organic apples, but supermarkets still receive containers full of apples from distant New Zealand. Fruit and vegetable trader Matthijs Post from Lutjebroek simply cannot understand it. He continues to fill his vegetable and fruit packages with local organic products.

manufacture of fruit and vegetable packaging – marc ruyg

A few years ago, Matthijs traded a well-paid job for the uncertain adventure of being an independent entrepreneur. The fruit was born to him, and as a little boy he grew all his own strawberries. He no longer grows vegetables, but organic fruits and vegetables still determine his life. “Call me an idealist, but I mostly do what I love,” says Matthijs. Every week, he delivers responsible fruits and vegetables to companies in packaging that he composes himself. And individuals can pick up the healthy boxes at a service point in North Holland. The boxes are filled with local products from organic farming. The packages are an organic variant of the famous “Hellofresh”. But the contents of Matthijs boxes are guaranteed to come from local producers in North Holland.

So help me, I can’t do it alone! post by matthijs

A great story, but it’s hard work, putting in a lot of hours and not earning that much, sighs Matthijs. But a healthy diet is more important to him, which is why he supports producers who work organically and responsibly. He considers it an honor to sell these beautiful products. He would like to win some big clients to make his ideal possible, but he needs help with that. “The province thinks it’s a good move, but it would help if they turned words into action,” the greengrocer said.

tasting office: students help – nh/marcruyg

Proud as a peacock, Matthijs Post shows off a box of shiny aubergines. “The very first harvest of horticultural students in the region, it doesn’t get better than that”. The relationship with the school is good and the pupils take part each week in the preparation of vegetable packets. The paper bags are carefully counted, the carrots weighed and then tied.

tasting office: ready-to-ship vegetable packages – nh/marcruyg

Matthijs sees his company not only as a supplier of locally grown fruit and vegetables, but also as a promoter of well-grown produce. “We need to teach children the importance of healthy eating now, so they can enjoy it later,” Matthijs teaches. He is proud of special vegetables grown “around the corner”. White and yellow beets, orange cauliflower and many other crops not found in supermarkets. There is still a lot of work to do before we all eat locally grown, seasonal vegetables.