The man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer on Friday has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping. report it American media Monday. The 42-year-old suspect, David DePape, can be sentenced to 50 years in prison.

On Friday, DePape broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The man assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer because his target, the president himself, was not at home. DePape broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and, according to US media, repeatedly shouted, “Where’s Nancy?” Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands from the attack and required surgery in hospital. “His doctors expect him to make a full recovery,” Nancy Pelosi wrote. Friday evening in a press release.

According to prosecutors, the man had a roll of duct tape, rope, two hammers, and rubber and cloth gloves. DePape informed the police of his intention to take Nancy Pelosi hostage to make her speak, according to the AP news agency. According to him, Pelosi is “the leader of all the lies told by the Democratic Party”. He also wanted to “break her kneecaps” and then drive her to Congress so other members of Congress would see the “consequences” of their actions.

