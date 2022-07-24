Magnussen after the breakdown: He should have given more space

Kevin Magnussen can’t keep up with Haas’ successful points. The Danish driver held fourteenth place for a long time, but retired on lap thirty after contact with Nicholas Latifi.

Magnussen, who had to start from the back due to a grid penalty, made an excellent start to the race. On the first lap, he managed to overtake no less than seven cars, leaving him in thirteenth place. His team chose to bring him in early, in order to undermine engage the pilots in front of him. A few laps later, the safety car on the track after the crash of Charles Leclerc, which caused Magnussen to lose many positions and points out of reach: “We were not fast enough for the points today. We are fast in one lap, but we need to improve our running speed.” Magnussen said F1.com.

Incident

The Haas rider struggled to keep up with his predecessors and had to pull out all the stops to keep the riders behind him. On lap 38 of the race, Nicholas Latifi attempted to overtake Magnussen from the outside. There wasn’t enough for the Canadian to overtake and Magnussen hit Latifi, after which the Dane couldn’t continue his run. “He attacked me, I was on the inside and I had nowhere to go. All I could have done was run off the track, but it was too late for that. Latifi should have given me more space.”

TOWER 37/53 Contact between Latifi and Magnussen Both continue in P15 and P16 #GPFrance #F1 pic.twitter.com/uzwrqBkKGn — Formula 1 (@F1) July 24, 2022

