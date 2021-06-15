Lycurgus Has Complete Selection In Attracting Huus

Amysoft Lycurgus’ roster for the new season is complete with the signing of Bjarne Nikolai Huus. The fourth passer for the upcoming season will sign for one season. The arrival of the Norwegian international brings the selection to the desired number of fourteen players.

The 1.87 meter long Huus comes from Førde VBK. The club comes from where it was born. Huus started the 2010/2011 season with Førde VBK, after which he left for America in 2015 to play at Long Beach State University in California. Along with his team, Huus became the NCAA champion in 2018, the highest college level in the United States. Via a period at Koll Il in Oslo, Huus traveled to Pafiakos Phapos in Cyprus during the 2018/2019 season. In the 2019/2020 season, Huus played in Finland.

Huus about his transition. ‘I’m excited. Lycurgus has a good reputation and the training possibilities are good. The ambitions are clear and I am impressed with the professional way in which coach Arjan Taaij and Wytze Kooistra have presented themselves and the club to me. I like to train hard and a lot and work towards a goal. It is possible at Lycurgus

The full selection for the 2021/2022 season:

Diagonal: Marcell Pesti (Hon) and Geoffrey van Gent

Assembler: Bjarne Huus (Noo), Craig Ireland (Can), Joël Schneidmiller (Vs), Maarten Bartels

Central attack: Dennis Borst, Niels de Vries, Luuk Hofhuis and Jesper Schut

Libero: Steven Ottevanger and Jaron Spiegelaar

Playmaker: Markus Held and Tieme de Jonge

The group will start preparing for the 2021/2022 season in the week of August 9. The first official public training is Tuesday afternoon August 17th.