LIVE stage 13 Vuelta a España 2021 | Three Spaniards immediately get space

A thinning guild of sprinters can once again hope for a massive sprint in the thirteenth stage of the Vuelta a España! Before the mountains loom again, a flat, no-climb stage is ready for the peloton. In the leader’s jersey keep you updated all day via our live blog!

The peloton is at the start after a meteoric twelfth stage, in which Dylan van Baarle, Adam Yates and Primoz Roglic, among others, took part in a major crash. In the end, the stage turned out to be a sprint with a small peloton, in which Magnus Cort Nielsen was the strongest. He also collected a few points for the green jersey, so that the sprinters and especially Fabio Jakobsen want to score again in the sprint!

This Vuelta a España is a joy for the sprinters, as it could already be the fifth massive sprint of this round! The first four chances were split evenly between Jasper Philipsen and Jakobsen, but the first ended with symptoms of fever. For example, do Arnaud Démare or Alberto Dainese know how to prevent the Dutchman from winning or will Fabio complete his hat-trick? Read all about the scene and the contenders in our favorite article!

Alle informatie over stage 13 Tour of Spain 2021

Follow LIVE stage 13 of the Vuelta a España 2021 via our live blog!

