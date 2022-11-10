Lamers sees no place in relaxing blurring rules and sends lengthy letter to galleries

by Tjerk van der Ende

The municipality of Schiedam will send a detailed letter to the gallery owners of Schiedam with an explanation of the official openings. The reason for this is the fuss that has occurred this summer over whether or not to serve drinks when the galleries open.

The reason for the commotion was an unexpected alcohol check at Jacques and Belinda Tange’s former gallery in May this year. This led to uncertainty among gallery owners as to whether or not alcohol was permitted to be served at gallery and exhibition openings.

The coalition parties VVD, DENK, PvdA, D66 and Progressief Schiedam have submitted written questions to their own council on this subject. They referred to a motion passed in July 2019 on mixed forms of retail and restaurant: the blur. According to the parties, the ambition of the council must be pursued: to provide more space for a combination of different activities. This ambition is also expressed in the government agreement of June 2022.

In a first response, the municipality has already indicated that it thinks the rules are clear, “but it is possible that not everyone was aware of the rules”. In the response, Mayor Cor Lamers personally points out that the rules are clear. “There will be a detailed letter to the gallery owners, in which clarifications are given on the working method during the official inaugurations.”

Waiting for the office

Lamers says he’s ready to talk to gallery owners if he gets an invite. The call for better regulations on blurring is ignored by Lamers. “This is not possible with the current legislation. We are awaiting a possible amendment of the Alcohol Act on this point by the cabinet.

According to the mayor, an action in force as in May at the Jacques Tange gallery will not happen again. Lamers: “The control of these tasks has no priority. Galleries are not actively monitored.