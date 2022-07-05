KNVB equalizes award football players and soccer players

From now on, Dutch national team footballers will receive the same financial reward as Dutch national team men. Like other countries, the KNVB now also harmonizes premiums. This relates to the money players receive for, among other things, name and portrait rights.

The KNVB and the players’ council of the lionesses entered into a new collective cooperation agreement. It will take effect on July 1, just before the start of the European Championship on July 6 in England. The KNVB does not want to say anything about the amount of the amounts and does not want to give any indication either, it’s written in the press release†

Other countries have already gone ahead

In recent years, the football associations of the United States, Norway, England, Brazil and recently Spain have already decided to equalize the payments for men and women. In the Amstel Gold Race, the winner of the women’s race this year received the same prize as the winner in the men’s race.

“I am very grateful to the KNVB for achieving this goal and thus being able to take a big step together towards equal appreciation for the men and women who play for Orange,” said Vivianne Miedema, the all-time top scorer. times of the Dutch Football Association Dutch football players.

“It is also not only a great recognition for us as a current group, it is also an important social signal and we hope that it will open doors for future Orange players.”

According to director Jan Dirk van der Zee, this is “a first step”. The KNVB hopes that the tournament bonuses – which are respectively set by UEFA and FIFA at the European Championships and World Cups – and the so-called press costs for women will also increase sharply. This includes money from the sale of television rights.

“We worked hard together for this and now it’s a historic milestone for Dutch women’s football,” says Van der Zee. “The Lionesses are now an integral part of the national football landscape. We also want to emphasize that with this.

In 2019, the KNVB has already decided to increase the commercial remuneration of football players. The objective was then expressed to bring the level of remuneration to the level of men between 2021 and 2023.

European Championship 2022

The footballers won the European Championship in their own country in 2017 and reached the World Cup final two years later. Last year they competed in the Olympics for the first time. On July 6, women’s football will take part in the European Championship in England. The Netherlands will play their first match on July 9 against Sweden.