Julia wants to get the dressage top with self taught horses

Bouthoorn progresses with the eight-year-old Impression gelding and the nine-year-old S-class gelding. “They really are my horses for the future.” She tries – as far as possible – to participate in international competitions. In February, for example, Bouthoorn finished second with an S-Class in the Prix St. Georges category at an international competition at Le Mans in France. In Hungary, Bouthoorn finished second (with S class) and fourth (with Impression) in the Intermediate I category at the start of May.

I wasn’t literally born on a horse, but it was close. “ Julia bouthoorn

Bouthoorn’s life has been played out between horses since birth. “The family business on my mother’s side is in equestrian sports. I have been involved in equestrian sports since a young age. I don’t even remember the first time I rode a pony. I literally did not ride. born on a horse, but it wasn’t much. “

“I haven’t had any horses that run on their own,” says Bouthoorn. “I had to train them myself, which means it takes longer than usual to get to a certain level. I like it: I was able to create a better bond with my horses. . “

In recent years, Bouthoorn has played with the Young Cavaliers (16-21). Now she wants to make the transition to a higher category: U25 (up to 25 years). This is where talent comes in. To achieve this, Bouthoorn must first achieve the required scores. “We’ve been working on it for a while. I think I can take the plunge in two months.”

Talent plan

Bouthoorn trains almost daily at Stal Hexagon in Schore, where she receives advice from Thamar Zweistra. She also receives training from Patrick van der Meer, who was part of the Olympic dressage team in 2012. “I came to him through the KNHS talent plan.”

This weekend the Dutch championship in Ermelo is on the program. Without Bolthoorn for that matter. “I was hoping to participate, but the Small Tour, in which I would participate, has been canceled. Next year I hope to be there again, but then at the U25s.”

Eventually, Bouthoorn wants to compete in the Grand Prix (higher level). She does it step by step. “So much can still happen in between. That is why I am now focusing on my first goal: reaching the under 25s. Then I will see where we are.”