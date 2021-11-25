Jong Maashorst with 7 glorious seats winner of redivision elections

5 seats for CDA, and 3 for Maashorst Vooruit and Voor de Dorpen

MAASHORST – Jong Maashorst has become the glorious winner of the redivision elections in the new municipality of Maashorst. The party of party leader Gijs van Heeswijk won no less than 7 of the 31 available council seats. CDA Uden-Landerd also performed well and can hope for 5 seats in the boardroom. Several parties with three seats followed behind Jong Maashorst and the CDA: the newcomer Voor de Dorpen, who won many votes in particular in Schaijk and Reek, Maashorst Vooruit, who obtained good results in Zeeland “home village”, the SP and VVD. Simply Uden and UdenPlusLanderd will have two seats on the new city council and PRO, GroenLinks and FvD will have one. The wife Maashorst and the Party for Sport failed to secure a seat.





‘Decently’

Maashorst Vooruit leader Jeroen van den Heuvel is satisfied with his party’s election results. “Three seats is good. We had hoped for four, but we are also happy with three. Especially when you see what we have gained in Landerd. With Voor de Dorpen, we can make the Landerd sound heard in the short story. municipality of Maashhorst. “

According to Van den Heuvel, the low turnout was not a disadvantage for his party. “You see that with a lower turnout, relatively more people vote in the villages than in Uden. And it has worked well for us.”

“Three seats is great! “

Harold van den Broek, the leader of the new Voor de Dorpen party, is a happy man. Three places, that’s exactly what I predicted. We’re the biggest group in Landerd, great! We were secretly hoping for a fourth seat, but we’re also very proud with three. With Voor de Dorpen, we are therefore a serious partner to participate in the coalition talks and we can guarantee the “local color” of a Landerd. “