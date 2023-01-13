Through: Bregje Kop



ZEELAND – In 2022, Johannes and Julia were the most popular first names in Zeeland. And Julia’s name was also in first place nationally. This was announced by the Social Insurance Bank (SVB). Every year, the SVB publishes the list of the most popular baby names.

The SVB recently presented the most popular baby names of 2022. Noah is, just like in 2021, the most popular baby boy name and has been given 871 times in the past year. Emma, ​​last year at number 3, is the most popular name among girls. 677 girls received this name. In 2022, 168,526 babies will be born in the Netherlands (up to and including November 2022): 86,108 boys and 82,418 girls.

In addition to the most popular boys’ and girls’ names, the most popular gender-neutral children’s names in the Netherlands are presented for the first time this year. In first place is Sam, a name given to 581 children in 2022. In second place is Isa (377 children), followed by Bo (305 children).

Gerrit Bloothooft, an onomologist at the University of Utrecht, sees this as an international trend: “Noah and Emma will be back at the top in 2022, as they have been for years in many European countries. But if Luca, Lucas and Luuk are put together, they win big for the boys, just like Sara and Saar for the girls. Some of the most popular names include Mees, Sem, Daan, Luuk and Bram, names for boys you rarely hear outside of the Netherlands, as well as Yara, Saar, Noor, Tess and Snowy for girls. It is striking that after the successes of Max Verstappen his first name did not become more popular. Short names with no more than five letters and three or four sounds continue to predominate.

Zeeland

In Zeeland, the names Johannes and Julia were most often given to babies. In the province of Zeeland, no name was given 25 or more times for the names of girls and boys.

