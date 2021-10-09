Tehran, Iran – Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabad Lahian held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on bilateral relations and progress in the region.

In addition to ways to improve bilateral economic and political relations, the two sides discussed on Saturday the latest developments in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and Iraq, according to a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Ameerbad Allahiyan said the diplomatic environment at the UN General Assembly last month “changed the situation in favor of Syria.”

When senior Taliban officials and US representatives held talks in Qatar on Saturday, the foreign minister said Iran was not there because of the absence of the United States, telling them that Tehran was “in contact with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban.” Is calling. To form an inclusive government.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Syria’s recent developments, including the presidential election, have led the United States to withdraw from Afghanistan, “pointing to the rise of a new axis and the fall of the West.”

Iran’s foreign minister has told the Syrian president that the government of President Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran has envisioned a “sustainable economic development plan.”

New contracts

Shortly after arriving in Damascus, Amir Lohian told reporters that Iran and Syria had recently reached agreements to strengthen economic, trade and tourism ties, and that they would be implemented soon without further details.

Ameerpadolhiyan told Assad that Iran would return to Vienna to resume talks with world powers to retake the 2015 nuclear deal, but that sanctions should be lifted and that “necessary guarantees” would be obtained that Western powers would implement this system. fully

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018, and Iran insists that Europe is also complicit in compliance with Washington’s sanctions, which have sometimes prevented even humanitarian trade.

This is the third leg of Ameerbad Allahiyan’s regional tour after visiting Russia and Lebanon for high – level talks.

In Moscow, he met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday, saying the study of a blueprint for long-term cooperation between the two countries would lead to a major leap in Iranian relations.

During a two-day visit to Lebanon, he met with President Michael Aun and senior officials of the new government, and said Iran was committed to supporting Lebanon in breaking the “unjustified embargo” it faces under pressure from US sanctions.

Amir Rafid al-Lahyan met with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and leaders of the Palestinian opposition in Lebanon.