Infectious disease ravages elms in Amstelveenve

Amstelveen – In Amstelveen, contagious Dutch elm disease has been detected in several places: the municipality is obliged to immediately cut down affected trees to avoid damaging healthy trees.

Dutch elm disease, a fungal infection that kills elms within two weeks, has been found on Camera Obscuralaan, Farmanlaan, Landtong and recently on Water Cirkel, among others.

Dutch elm disease is a fungal infection that causes a tree to die very quickly. Because the tree immediately closes its wood vessels at the infection level when the fungus enters, that part of the tree no longer receives moisture and nutrition.

“The affected part dies quickly, but the fungus continues to proliferate in the tree. Within 14 days, the entire tree dies. Dutch elm disease is easily spread from infected trees to healthy trees. This is done by the elm bark beetles which carry the fungus and by the contact of the roots between the elms, ”reports the municipality.

When elms need to be felled, tree managers assess whether it is also necessary to remove an immediately adjacent tree so that contact with the roots does not cause further spread of the fungus to prevent re-infection and contain disease.

Replant in green

The starting point is to plant new greenery in the fall. The municipality then assesses whether these locations are suitable for new trees or other green spaces.