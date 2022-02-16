In 2021, China’s fruit imports and import value will reach new highs

Recently, the fruit branch of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce for the import and export of food, animals and native animals, published a report on the import and export of fruit from China in 2021. The report shows that China’s fruit imports reached a new high in 2021, with a value of 11.8 billion euros, a year-on-year increase of 30.9%; imports reached 7 million tonnes, up 11.5% year-on-year.

In terms of categories, the top 8 fresh fruits in terms of import value are: durian, cherries, bananas, mangosteen (including dried mangosteen), longan, kiwi, grape and dragon fruit.

In 2021, durian was the largest import category in China, with a value of 3.6 billion euros and 822,000 tons, an increase of 82.4% and 42.7% year-on-year. the other. The biggest supplier is Thailand. The value of cherry imports this year amounted to EUR 1.6 billion and 314,000 tonnes, an increase of 20.0% and 48.9% respectively.

Of this total, 300,000 tons were imported from Chile, a 54% increase year-on-year. In 2021, the value of banana imports will be 0.8 billion euros and 1.8 million tonnes, an increase of 11.2% and 6.7% year-on-year respectively. The main suppliers are the Philippines, Cambodia, Vietnam, Ecuador, etc. In order of import value, China’s top eight fruit suppliers are: Thailand, Chile, Vietnam, Philippines, New Zealand, Peru, Australia and South Africa.

In terms of exports, both value and quantity have fallen due to the pandemic. The value of exports was 4.7 billion euros, down 14.9% year-on-year; and 3.5 million tonnes, down 8.3% year-on-year.

Source: zixun.16988.com