Huge, Mysterious Explosion Found In Deep Space Stuns Scientists

Astronomers can detect powerful bursts of energy from deep and deep universes.

Sometimes the source of these rashes is a mystery.

Scientists recently observed a giant explosion about 130 million light-years from Earth. Rather, um Discover a huge collision Here is a well-known merger of two neutron stars – collapsed stars that could be the densest objects in the universe. But this dramatic event, which generated a powerful surge of energy, began to fade. After about three and a half years, something else, Something newor make some other weird explosion or release of energy.

“Something else is happening right now,” Ido Berger, a professor of astronomy at Harvard University and one of the scientists who discovered this new cosmic event, told Mashable.

The burst of energy, captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory (which detects emissions from extremely hot places in the universe), was intense. Astronomers compare it to loud voice Created when a high-speed aircraft breaks the sound barrier.

Bee New research published in Astrophysical Journal LettersAbrajita Hajela, the astronomer who led the study, explained that astronomers offer two possible scenarios that could explain the event, neither of which has been seen before. Hajela is a doctoral student in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Northwestern University.

Kilonova Glow: What? In this groundbreaking interpretation, when two neutron stars (objects so close together that a teaspoon of a neutron star weighs about a billion tons) collide, they cause an extremely bright explosion called a kilonova. A kilonova can be of great significance to the universe and our lives: astronomers believe these explosions created important elements and minerals, such as gold and platinum. “It’s one of the dominant locations proposed for the heaviest elements in the universe,” he explained. Haila. But after that massive kilonova explosion, astronomers suggested that the debris spread through space, triggering a shock wave or explosion. The explosion heated everything around it, such as gases or stardust. It is the glow or afterglow of kilonova that we can detect millions of light-years away. Black hole: Another possibility is that the spectacular merger of a neutron star led to the creation of a black hole – “an object with such strong gravity that nothing, not even light, can escape it”. NASA explains: Now the material from the collision falls into the black hole. When debris falls, a lot of energy is released orbiting the powerful dark object. This may be the source of this newly discovered energy from deep space.

Artistic representation of the collision of two neutron stars.

Image Credit: National Science Foundation / LIGO / Sonoma State University / A. Simonnet

Artistic visualization of hot gases and debris stripped of neutrons before colliding.

Image Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/CI Lab

Unsurprisingly, two neutron stars collide in space. In fact, it is common for stars to orbit close to other stars in the same solar system. Many stars are not as lonely as the sun. “Most stars are actually in systems with one or more companions,” says Hagel. Eventually, the stars run out of fuel and collapse. Then denser neutron stars can lose momentum and collide, resulting in mergers and bursts of energy.

Now the question is how astronomers will determine whether to detect a kilonova glow or matter falling into a black hole. They will continue to see the type of light, or radiation, coming from that place in deep space. The source is revealed. (If the glow is later, they would expect more radio emissions, but black holes emit X-rays.)

Who knows what these next observations will reveal about events unfolding in the deep universe?

“It’s not the end of the story,” Berger said.