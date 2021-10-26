Hubble, 30, broken for the second time this year: another failure

Hubble’s computer system dates from the 1980s and manages on-board measuring instruments. Flight control is investigating what is going on, reports the space agency NASA.

Backup system

The Hubble was supposed to be last summer too to be arrested. Then, the power supply to a computer on board the satellite failed. It took NASA a month to find the problem and the Hubble was able to switch to a backup system.

Launched in April 1990, Hubble has orbit the Earth for over 31 years at an altitude of over 500 kilometers. The telescope examined distant galaxies, among others, giving scientists a better picture of the origin of the universe.