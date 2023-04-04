Here are the four astronauts who will fly around the moon
The astronaut team consists of Gregory Reid Wiseman, 47, Victor Jerome Glover, 46, Christina Koch, 44, and Jeremy Roger Hansen, 47. Koch was also part of the first female spacewalk.
The astronauts’ announcement can be seen in the video below.
New generation
Artemis II is called the next generation of explorers by NASA. During the trip, the astronauts check that the space rocket is working properly and meets the requirements of human passenger craft.
The mission will take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The route runs along the far side of the moon, more than 230,000 US miles (about 370,149 kilometers) from Earth.
The space rocket is intended to land in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego at the end of the mission. There, the crew is picked up by a team of NASA and US Defense personnel.
The last time NASA sent a manned flight to the Moon was in 1972 when it performed Apollo 17.
The crew members were announced today at a NASA event at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The mission is scheduled for November next year.
