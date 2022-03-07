Has done everything in the Van Gogh year: “Making cultural heritage visible to all”

The Van Gogh house is expanding



Van Gogh thus stayed in the autumn of 1883 in the Scholtens inn in Veenoord, which still exists today. Visitors can see the hall on the top floor, the room where the painter lived at the time. The Van Gogh house itself is located on the ground floor of the modern residential complex next to the guest house.

There is a restaurant on the ground floor of the old house, which once housed the Café de Scholtens. It will soon be part of the Van Gogh House. Manager Ludwig Oldenhuis confirms that the catering service ceased on March 1. “We came to a good agreement with the museum,” he says.

lick the paint



President Heily Stoel of the Van Gogh house is pleased with the new addition. “This acquisition should provide an even better experience for our visitors.” She is not yet in a position to indicate exactly how the new space will be laid out. “We still have to work on that. Anyway, it won’t be a question of painting and it’s gone, it’s done.”

She expects the new Van Gogh house to be presented by the end of the year. “Next year we will also be twenty years old. Is it nice to be able to combine the Van Gogh year and our anniversary?