Happy summer Sunday with temperatures up to 26 degrees, “tropically hot from Wednesday” | Science & Planet

It will be sunny and warm today with highs of 20 to 26 degrees. It will also remain summery in the coming days with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees. Later in the week, the risk of rain and thunderstorms increases, but it remains warm, reports the RMI.











Warmer air is flowing into our country, pushing the mercury up to summer values ​​in many places today, explains Nicolas Roose of NoodweerBenelux. The cause is a spur from an area of ​​high pressure that comes from the southwest, it seems.

And we can feel it: in many places the mercury climbs to 26 degrees today with the maximum number of hours of sunshine. A few cumulus clouds may appear in the extreme west and north-west of the country. The wind is weak from the northeast or from varying directions. At sea the wind will be moderate from north to northeast.

Be careful, the UV index is high, which means you burn quickly in the sun. Lubrication is therefore the message.

Tonight and next night it will be calm and clear. The minima are between 5 and 13 degrees, in some Ardennes valleys around 2 degrees. The wind is weak and turns from northeast to southeast.

tomorrow the temperature rises even higher. The weather continues to be fine and we get maxima which fluctuate from 21 to 22 degrees on the beach to 29 to 30 degrees in Campine. Towards evening, high veiling clouds appear in the northwest. The mainly weak southerly wind turns from west to northwest in most areas. In the Ardennes, the wind is changing.

Tuesday there will be more clouds than the previous days, but it should stay dry. It will also be cooler with highs of 24 degrees in the west of the country to 28 degrees in the far south. The wind is mainly weak from the north to the northeast. At the sea there is a moderate sea breeze and the temperatures do not exceed 21 to 22 degrees.

Wednesday it will be fine again. A single thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon or evening. It will be very hot with highs of 27 to 33 degrees. The wind is weak from the south and later the directions changing.

According to NoodweerBenelux, it is possible that we will reach the criterion of a regional heatwave on Wednesday (series of at least 5 summer days at 25 degrees, at least 3 of which are tropical above 30 degrees, ed.), ”Rose said.

Wednesday the mercury rises to 30 degrees and more in various places. © Emergency weather forecast Benelux



The risk of severe thunderstorms increases

Emergency weather The Benelux does not expect the first severe thunderstorms before Thursday. “There is great unanimity in weather models that a local sound and light show will take place on Thursday. The atmosphere is very unstable and this results in severe thunderstorms coming from France later in the day, “the weather service said. It is still very hot with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees in the east.

Too Friday it is still unstable with rain or thunderstorms. It will be cooler with highs around 25 degrees in the center.

NoodweerBenelux expects the first severe thunderstorms on Thursday. © Emergency weather forecast Benelux

